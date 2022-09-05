Child's Play 2 Bloody Chucky ReAction Figure Debuts from Super7

It is finally September, so you know it's already time to start preparing for Halloween. Pumpkin flavors are back in stock, candy is everywhere, and of course, murder. Your favorite horror films are popping back up, and Super7 is giving fans another new collectible of their deadly collection. Coming out of Child's Play 2, Chucky is back and ready to slice and dice with a new ReAction figure. Chucky is back and as bloody as ever with a new figure based on his deadly deeds in Child's Play 2. He comes packed up on bloody card-backed packaging with scenes from the movie. As for Chucky himself, the Child's Play killer has a new bloody deco with a knife accessory, perfect for stabbing.

Super7's ReAction line is always a blast and horror collectibles are widely popular. The new bloody deco on the figure and teh packaging is a nice addition, and he is pint size enough to squeeze into any collection. I am surprised we have not seen any new Chucky collectibles for the new SYFY series since it is a part of the ongoing franchise. I can easily see Super7 drop figures of that version of the killer doll next, and I hope they do. The Child's Play 2 Bloody Chucky ReAction Figure is priced at $20 and can be purchased right from the Super7 Store now and here.

"Chucky is done trying to be anyone's best friend, because all he wants now is revenge, no matter how much blood has to be spilled! This 3.75" articulated Child's Play 2 ReAction figure of Evil Chucky featuring generous blood-splatter detail and bloody knife accessory inspired by the film "Child's Play 2". It would be a bloody shame to miss out on adding the ReAction figure of Evil Chucky to your Child's Play or horror movie collection!"