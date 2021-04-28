Child's Play Talking Sneering Chucky Lands At Mezco Toyz

Child's Play is just as infamous for its killer as other big-name threats like Jason Voorhees and Freddy Kruger. Honestly, Chucky is a lot more sinister as he is not as terrifying as those other baddies. Chucky plays cute and cuddly under that Good Guys design as he waits to strike. Mezco Toyz is back at it again as they unveil another 15 talking Chucky collectible doll. This version capture that early debut of Chucky with a cleaner doll look before his appearance gets darker. Chucky will have 11 points of articulation, fabric cloth, and a design straight out of the beloved horror film. Mezco Toyz even pulled date iconic packaging straight from Child's Play to give fans an accurate collectible for their killer.

The Child's Play: Talking Sneering Chucky Doll from Mezco Toyz is priced at $98.00. He is set to kill once again between August – October 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to enhance your deadly horror collection with other great Mezco Toyz collectibles from their Designer Series and Living Dead Dolls collections.

"Unlike the scarred and battle-damaged look Chucky normally bears (people have tried to destroy him in six films so far), this version represents the cleaner, earlier Chucky. His trademark outfit is un-slashed, his face is not yet mauled. Just as he did in his films, Chucky has lots to say, from his trademark "My name is Chucky" to far more sinister phrases. The star of the CHILD'S PLAY films, Chucky stands fifteen inches tall and features real cloth Good Guys clothing, eleven points of articulation, his trademark orange hair, and realistic glass-like eyes. Each Chucky comes packaged in his own collector-friendly window box based on the original box design seen in the films."

*This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children. The product may contain small parts that can be a choking hazard as well as sharp points that can cause injury. The item is not designed for rough play and is considered a display item for collectors."