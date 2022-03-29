Chip N' Dale Rescue Rangers Are Back with New Beast Kingdom Statue

It looks like the Rescue Rangers are back as a new live-action film is hitting Disney+ this year. It also looks like Beast Kingdom is bringing back one of their Disney Master Craft statues with the help of Sideshow Collectibles. Chip N' Dale is back with the return of Beast Kingdom's 14" tall statue showcasing the curious chipmunks. Both Chip N' Dale are loaded with color and placed in a fun pose with them standing on a crate. The limit edition statue will be numbered and collectors will see their number on the included metal plaque. These Disney Master Craft statues from Beast Kingdom are hand-crafted and hand-painted to give fans a high quality collectible. It is nice to see the return of the Chip N' Dale statue, which was originally released back in 2019. Fans of the Rescue Rangers will be able to find this statue right here from Sideshow Collectibles for $198.

"Sideshow and Beast Kingdom are excited to present the Chip N' Dale Statue! Highly detailed recreation of the classic 80's Chip n' Dale Rescue Rangers characters. Fully hand molded and painted sculpture and wooden stand capturing the magic and wonder of the two cheeky chipmunks. Exclusive limited name plaque, individually numbered for collectors to enjoy and cherish. Chi! Chi! Chi! Chip 'n Dale! That timeless tune, which blasted through our boxes during the late 1980's and beyond is now proudly conceptualized by Beast Kingdom for fans of the Rescue Rangers TV show."

"The latest in the Master Craft series of high-end statues: Chip 'n Dale MC-009, finds our two pint-sized detectives in the midst of getting caught by the villainous crime boss: 'Fat Cat', with Chip covering Dale's mouth, who is surely about to let slip their location. Standing at 13.77" in height, including the wooden base, the exquisitely painted statue further portrays the elegant and extreme attention to focus that the Master Craft series has become known for. Each cute tick, tail, and fedora is painstakingly recreated using the highest craftsmanship by the talented Beast Kingdom artists, and with individually numbered metal placards, fans are able to collect one of the cutest pairs of animated chipmunks to ever grace our screens. Don't miss your chance of owning this limited release Master Craft Chip 'n Dale Statue today!"