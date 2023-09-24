Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

Chopper Brings Some Sass to the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they ave announced an impassive set of collectibles like new Star Wars: Vintage Collection figures

Chopper, also known as C1-10P, is a beloved droid character from the Star Wars: Rebels animated series. He was introduced as part of the crew of The Ghost and was Hera Syndulla's faithful astromech droid. He served in The Clone Wars and has a very specific grumpy personality, which only helps his charm. Chopper has returned to the Star Wars Universe with Ahsoka, bringing the droid to the live-action screen once again. Hasbro has unveiled that C1-10P is joining The Vintage Collection with a brand new figure featuring its live-action appearance. Intergalactic fans can expect a similar figure for the HasLab Rebels card back figures but with a mural card back and maybe some different accessories. Chopper is set to release in January 2024 for $16.99, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

CHOPPER (C1-10P)

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium 3.75-inch scale vehicles, playsets, and action figures for adults and kids alike from The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka, this The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale Chopper (C1-10P) figure makes a great gift for fans and collectors of a galaxy far, far away."

Includes: Figure and 2 accessories.

AHSOKA: This Chopper (C1-10P) 3.75-inch action figure (9.5 cm) is inspired by the highly anticipated Star Wars: Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+ — a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up

SERIES-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Ahsoka action figure comes with 2 accessories, including a flight stand

PREMIUM DESIGN & ARTICULATION: The Chopper (C1-10P) Star Wars action figure is highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs ideal for play or display

KENNER-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s Star Wars collectibles, The Vintage Collection features Kenner branding and package design

CHOPPER (C1-10P): Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy

