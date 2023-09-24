Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: , ,

Chopper Brings Some Sass to the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they ave announced an impassive set of collectibles like new Star Wars: Vintage Collection figures 

Published
by
|
Comments

Chopper, also known as C1-10P, is a beloved droid character from the Star Wars: Rebels animated series. He was introduced as part of the crew of The Ghost and was Hera Syndulla's faithful astromech droid. He served in The Clone Wars and has a very specific grumpy personality, which only helps his charm. Chopper has returned to the Star Wars Universe with Ahsoka, bringing the droid to the live-action screen once again. Hasbro has unveiled that C1-10P is joining The Vintage Collection with a brand new figure featuring its live-action appearance. Intergalactic fans can expect a similar figure for the HasLab Rebels card back figures but with a mural card back and maybe some different accessories. Chopper is set to release in January 2024 for $16.99, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

CHOPPER (C1-10P)

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium 3.75-inch scale vehicles, playsets, and action figures for adults and kids alike from The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Inspired by Star Wars: Ahsoka, this The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale Chopper (C1-10P) figure makes a great gift for fans and collectors of a galaxy far, far away."

Includes: Figure and 2 accessories.

  • AHSOKA: This Chopper (C1-10P) 3.75-inch action figure (9.5 cm) is inspired by the highly anticipated Star Wars: Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+ — a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up
  • SERIES-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Ahsoka action figure comes with 2 accessories, including a flight stand
  • PREMIUM DESIGN & ARTICULATION: The Chopper (C1-10P) Star Wars action figure is highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs ideal for play or display
  • KENNER-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s Star Wars collectibles, The Vintage Collection features Kenner branding and package design
  • CHOPPER (C1-10P): Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.