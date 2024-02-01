Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: child's play, horror, mezco toyz

Chucky Returns to Mezco with Child's Play 2: Talking Menacing Chucky

You can never keep a good toy down as Mezco Toyz is back with their deadliest doll as the Child’s Play 2 talking Chucky is back

Article Summary Mezco Toyz re-releases Child's Play 2 Talking Menacing Chucky figure.

New 15" Chucky comes with an interchangeable knife hand and talks.

Figure has 11 points of articulation and realistic glass-like eyes.

Available for pre-order, set to release between June and August 2024.

It is time to get your hands red once again, as Mezco Toyz is bringing back their Child's Play 2: Talking Menacing Chucky. These MDS Mega Scale Chucky figures are constantly selling out and returning and for a good reason. Coming in at 15" tall, these terrifying collectibles bring the horror of the infamous Lakeshore Strangler to life from the deadly sequel. Chucky has a new life and is ready to get his hands on Andy to become a real boy and will stop at nothing to accomplish his goal. This figure nicely captures Chucky's haunting detail with an all-new bloody nose head sculpt, wicked expression, and realistic glass eyes.

Mezco Toyz puts a lot of detail into these MDS Mega Scale figures with 11 points of articulation, and these figures are packaged in those iconic Good Guys Doll boxes. To make things better, Chucky will have a swappable knife hand, just like the ending of Child's Play 2. He will also feature seven phrases from the film, which only brings the deadly nature of this psychotic doll to new heights. The Child's Play 2: Talking Menacing Chucky is priced at $98 for fans who missed the original release or just need another. Chucky is ready to play in June – August 2024, and pre-orders are already live right on Mezco Toyz.

Mezco MDS Mega Child's Play 2: Talking Menacing Chucky

"Sorry Jack…Chucky's back! A power surge at the Play Pals Corporation has breathed new life into Chucky's reassembled remains. Chucky is the first MDS Mega Scale figure to have an interchangeable appendage! His right hand can hold his butcher knife accessory or it can be swapped out for his infamous knife hand."

"The 'Lakeshore Strangler' features all-new head sculpt depicting a bloody-nosed, menacing expression after realizing his soul is forever trapped in the body of a doll. Depress the button discretely hidden on his back to hear Chucky speak a total of 7 phrases including "Alright kid, fun's over" and "Can't keep a good guy down". Sporting his signature 'Good Guys' overalls and stripped shirt, Chucky features 11 points of articulation, his trademark orange hair, and realistic glass-like eyes."

