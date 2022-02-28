Class is in Session with New Iron Studios Snape Harry Potter Statue

The story of Severus Snape is a gut-wrenching one, and it is a story that plays over the entire Harry Potter franchise. Losing the love of his life, betraying those he loved to protect them, and all of this was done secretly. However, after finding out the truth, Harry Potter fans can dive back into the films and the books to see a different side of Severus Snape. Iron Studio is paying tribute to this legendary Hogwarts Professor as they reveal their newest Harry Potter statue as Potions Class is in session. This deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue stands 8.6" tall, and features the stern professor with some potions, a cauldron, and more behind him. The detail on this piece is incredible with a nice sculpt, and the likeness of Alan Rickman captured perfectly. This is a must own statue for any Harry Potter or Severus Snape fan and this statue will get a price tag of $179.99. Set to release by Late 2022, pre-orders for this magical piece are already live and can be located right here.

"In a rustic classroom inside of a big castle in the Scottish Highlands, where the millennial Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry exists, the stiff Potions Master professor, Head of Slytherin House, exhales seriousness, authority, and control. Wearing his black cloak over his characteristic teacher's clothing with a medieval aspect, he crosses his arms, holding his wand. Thus, Iron Studios present their statue "Severus Snape Deluxe – Harry Potter – Art Scale 1/10", with the strict and powerful wizard, Harry Potter's professor, over a pedestal with the stone floors of Hogwarts, with a table by his side with potion flasks, a small cauldron, artifacts, and a wizard's book on the table, and big jars and bottles containing the ingredients to make magic formulas at his feet."

"Iron Studios also bring a regular version in the statue "Severus Snape – Harry Potter – Art Scale 1/10", with the imposing wizard on a pedestal with Hogwarts' stone floors without the table and jars of potions. Meticulously faithful to the late British actor Alan Rickman, that played Snape in all the eight Harry Potter movies between 2001 and 2011, and adding to the statues of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Hagrid and Lord Voldemort Art Scale 1/10, Severus Snape is another iconic character that is essential to Iron Studios' collection.