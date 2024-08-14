Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, D23, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: d23, disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana D23 Interview – Favorite Cards and the Art Process

D23 was this past weekend and we got to enter the Disney Lorcana Booth and talk to their incredible team about the hit Trading Card Game

Article Summary Disney Lorcana's fifth set, Shimmering Skies, launched at D23, with insights from Ryan Miller and Steve Warner.

Booth highlights includes creator discussions on art process and surprising arrivals on their desks.

Favorite cards: Ryan loves Winnie the Pooh Hunny Wizard; Steve chooses the new Mufasa for its beauty.

Art creation: Alice Pisoni's Winnie the Pooh art unexpectedly featured on a playmat due to its brilliance.

The Disney magic continues with Bleeding Cool's Editor-in-Chief, Kaitlyn Booth, as she talks to some of the minds being Disney Lorcana. Arriving in August 2023, this simple Disney-themed Trading Card Game has exceeded expectations as it hit its fifth set this past weekend with Shimmering Skies. Being on the floor on D23 is an experience of its own, and luckily, Ryan Miller, Brand Designer, and Steve Warner, Lead Game Designer and Co-Designer of Disney Lorcana, had plenty to say about the game's incredible success. One of the things they got to discuss was some of the process of creating his art and even they were surprised what shows up on their desks.

I'm sure people ask you guys what your favorite card is mechanic-wise all the time. I want to know what your favorite card is? Because I'm a sucker for art.

Ryan: "Winnie the Pooh Hunny Wizard, Winnie the Pooh Hunny Wizard, Winnie the Pooh Hunny Wizard!!"

Steve: "I had to go with a new (Shimmering Skies) Mufasa. Mufasa is gorgeous."

Ryan: "So that Hunny Wizard was such a beautiful thing because our process is that our art directors and narrative will come together and make just write our art descriptions like just a few sentences right. So I'm sure it was something like, you know, it's Winnie the Pooh, but he's a wizard, and he uses hunny magic. And then we sent it to the artist (Alice Pisoni) and this artist just took no prisoners. I mean, it was ridiculous, and we got that art back, and it was so good! We were like, can we put it on another card? Because it is on a common.

"By that point in the process, we didn't have time to do it, but what we could do was put it on the playmat. So that was the thing that originally we did not plan to put that art on a playmat, but it was just so good, and it's just one of those things I love about this game is that the art every time there's these, you know, all art is amazing. We are lucky as we get to see it early, and every time, it's just better and better, and you can just you can see the love inside the art. You can see the person who made this loves it."

