Iron Man Builds His Own Loki Armor with Sentinel's Fighting Armor

Sentinel is back with yet another Iron Man Fighting Armor figure as mischief arrives with the debut of Loki. When the Fighting Armor line arrived, I thought it was Avengers suiting up in their own unique set of armor. Over time, I have come to find out that the Fighting Armor line is Tony Stark creating pieces of armor designed after members of the Avengers. This is a pretty badass idea, but I am not sure what other members of the Avengers will think of it. However, the next suit has arrived as a Loki armor set is here, and I only expect chaos to arrive with this design.

Coming in roughly 6.69 inches tall, the Loki armor features iconic Trickster God elements with his horned helmet and scepter. He will come with a fabric cape as well with bendable elements to help Marvel fans capture some sweet action poses. Die-cast elements are used, giving this armor some realistic elements and will pair well with the other Iron Man Fighting Armor figures. Loki is priced at $104, and pre-orders for him are already live here with a February 2023 release.

"Loki is the tenth installment in Sentinel's "Fighting Armor" lineup of powered-up Marvel heroes! This lineup is based on the idea of Tony Stark making high-tech armor based on the abilities of the Avengers! The armored suits are designed to mimic the movement of the human body as closely as possible, and die-casting is used in various places for a solid feeling. Loki's head armor includes his characteristic horns, and he wears a fabric cloak with a wire built into the hem for dramatic windblown poses! A base for airborne display is also included. Order him for your own collection now!"

[Figure Size]: Approximately 17cm tall

[Materials]: ATBC-PVC, ABS, POM, PP, die-cast

[Set Contents]:

Main figure

Hand A (left and right)

Hand B (left and right)

Hand C (right)

Scepter

Base