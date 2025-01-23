Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker Black Series Coming Soon from Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they are back with a new set of Star Wars collectibles from the Skywalker Saga

Hasbro has finally unveiled a new set of Star Wars collectibles for 2025, including a revisit to The Clone Wars. Taking place between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, Anakin Skywalker was a war hero. He changed the tide of battle throughout the galaxy, leading the 501st Legion into action and nearly succeeding every time. Anakin is a tactical genius and has unwavering loyalty to friends, Captain Rex, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and his padawan Ahsoka Tano. Hasbro is taking fans into the World Between Worlds as they relive some iconic moments from Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Anakin is now back to teach Ashoka one last lesson, including revisiting the Clone Wars in live-action. Hasbro now captured his flashback sequence in great detail with a brand new Anakin figure that puts him back into his Clone War armor. This figure will include his blue lightsaber, but it is the sculpt alone that fans will appreciate. A Phase I Captain Rex will also be released, allowing Star Wars to fully immerse into this Ahsoka scene even further. Pre-orders for this figure go live today at 1 PM EST online, including Hasbro Pulse with a Spring 2025 release.

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Clone Wars Anakin Skywalker Black Series

"In the World Between Worlds, Anakin Skywalker appears to his former Padawan Ahsoka Tano to teach her one last, crucial lesson. THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Anakin Skywalker from the AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+."

"Comes with a Lightsaber™ accessory. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with packaging featuring sleek character art. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more figures to recreate scenes from the franchise on your shelf! (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

