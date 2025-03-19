Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Cobra Deploys the Frag-Viper for the G.I. Joe Classified Series

Yo Joe! Get ready for some All-American action once again as Hasbro has unveiled their newest G.I. Joe Classified Series action figures

Move over Joe's; it is time for Cobra to rise, and Hasbro has unveiled their latest sinister G.I. Joe Classified Series release with Frag-Viper. First introduced in 1989, the Frag-Vipers are Cobra's deadly grenade-launching commandos. They specialized in explosive warfare and made their first comic appearance in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #92. These troopers use automated throwing gear attached to their arms, allowing them to hurl explosives with extreme precision, making them a deadly threat for any Joe.

The Frag-Viper has been deployed once again for the G.I. Joe Classified Series with an impressive new army builder figure. This soldier will stand 6" tall and will have a removable mask, two submachine guns, and automated grenade-throwing gear with an attachable grenade. If you need new figures for your Cobra army, then look no further. The G.I. Joe Classified Series #153, Frag-Viper, is priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are already live online, including Hasbro Pulse, with an August 2025 release date.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #153, Frag-Viper

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there. New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Frag-Viper comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"This Frag-Viper figure contains 10 character-inspired accessory pieces including helmet with connector hose, cesta, auto-feed attachment, backpack, grenade with motion effect, and weapon accessories. The standard-issue hurling basket used by the Frag-Viper can toss high-explosive fragmentation grenades with all the range and accuracy of a rocket propelled grenade launcher but without the noise from the muzzle blast and at triple the speed."

