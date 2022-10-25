Cobra Kai x Power Rangers Skeleputty Figures Revealed by Hasbro

Just when you thought you'd seen it all, Hasbro does it again with another impressive collaboration event. Power Rangers and the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai come together in a unique and fun way. New Lightning Collection figures have been revealed, and we have already seen The Karate Kid himself, Daniel LaRusso, and his daughter Samantha getting a Ranger upgrade. It looks like our new Miyagi-Do Rangers will have something to fight as Hasbro has unveiled new Skeleputty figures. These figures combine the classic Mighty Morphin Putty enemy with the skeleton costumes worn by Cobra Kai members in the original The Karate Kid film. This unique figure is packed with detail, features the cobra logo on its back, and comes with power effects to show off his slick karate moves. The Skeleputty is priced at $27.99, is set as a Target Exclusive, and is set to be released in April 2023. Pre-orders are live right here with Target as well as Hasbro Pulse here while supplies last.

The Power Rangers Skeleputty is Here to Sweep the Leg

6-INCH SCALE MIGHTY MORPHIN X COBRA KAI COLLAB ACTION FIGURE: This Lightning Collection figure has premium painted detail with an iconic mashup design inspired by the hit series Cobra Kai

LET'S GET SPOOKY… IT'S MORPHIN TIME: This Skeleputty figure includes alternate hands and two blast effect accessories

POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION ACTION FIGURE TOYS: 6-inch action figures and toys with lots of articulation for play and display

ORIGINAL CHARACTER DESIGN INSPIRED BY STREAMING SHOW: World's collide when the infamous Halloween costume is given Putty Power

PART OF THE POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.