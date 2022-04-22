Commando Spawn Wants Blood with Mortal Kombat XI McFarlane Toys

Commando Spawn is back as McFarlane Toys reveals their newest Mortal Kombat XI figure. This is not the first Commando Spawn to come to the line, but the first release was a 12" posable statue. This Mortal Kombat Spawn showcases the Dark Ages skins and now comes to the 7" Mortal Kombat XI line with an impressive new design loaded with detail. Featuring 22 points of articulation, and Commando Spawn will come with two Neoplasm Hellfire accessories. McFarlane Toys loves to Gove Al Simmons time to shine in any setting if they get a chance, and this is a fun new skin that deserves a new figure. The Mortal Kombat 11 Commando Spawn is set to release in July 2022, is priced at $19.99, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to check out some of the other new MK11 reveals like Nightwolf and a new Baraka variant.

"Al Simmons, once the U.S. government's greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men. Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness, Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of Hell. A Hell spawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight for supremacy against all Kombatants. Spawn is featured in his Dark Ages skin as seen in Mortal Kombat 11 and is designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Featured in his Dark Ages skin as seen in the Mortal Kombat 11 video game

Designed with ultra articulation with 22 moving parts

Figure showcased in Mortal Kombat themed window box packaging

Box Contents

Commando Spawn figure

Two Necroplasm Hellfire

Displat Base