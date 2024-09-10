Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: conan the barbarian, Super7

Conan the Barbarian (1982) Joins Super7's New Line of Deluxe Figure

Super7 is cutting back on the price and the accessories with a new line of “deluxe” action figures including Conan the Barbarian

Inspired by the 1982 film, this figure captures Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic role as Conan.

Figure includes only the essential Atlantean Sword, omitting extras like heads and hands.

This 7” scale, articulated figure features detailed sculpting and premium paint, now on a die cut card back.

Super7 is seemingly bringing back plenty of their Ultimates figures as they debut their new line of Deluxe figures. This new type of figure pulls back the price as well as the accessories on these figures to bring them to retail and more collectors. Say goodbye to those deep cut accessories, extra weapons, extra heads, all those swappable hands and say hello to new blister card packaging. Collectors can now return to The Hyborian Age as the world of Conan the Barbarian is back and is now joining this new deluxe era of Super7.

Inspired by the 1982 film, Conan the Barbarian, Conan is a sword-and-sorcery epic that brought the iconic character of Robert E. Howard to the big screen. The film was directed by John Milius and it starred Arnold Schwarzenegger in his breakout role as Conan. Driven by vengeance after his parents are killed by the evil warlord Thulsa Doom, this warrior rises to the occasion to avenge their deaths. This figure captures the Iconic Pose of Coin the Barbarian and will only come with his signature Atlantean Sword. Besides that, all of the previous details and sculpt from its Ultimates release are back but now in a new doe cut card back. Priced at only $35, collectors can now add this bare bones reissue right now on Super7.

Conan the Barbarian Goes Deluxe with Super7

"What is best in life?" Conan the Barbarian is back to avenge your collection! The new 7" scale, articulated Conan the Barbarian Deluxe figure of Conan figure is inspired by the 1982 film of the same name, features intricate sculpt and premium paint detailing, and comes with an Atlantean Sword accessory, packaged on a die cut card back. Recreate your favorite Conan the Barbarian moments with the new Conan Deluxe figure!"

