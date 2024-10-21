Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, red sonja

Boss Fight Studio Unveils New 1:18 Scale Red Sonja Hero H.A.C.K.S

Red Sonja is ready to slice and dice your collection with a new 1/8 scale figure from Boss Fight Studios popular Hero H.A.C.K.S line

Created by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith, Red Sonja debuted in Conan the Barbarian #23.

Set for release in Q2 2025, the Red Sonja figure is now available for pre-order at $29.99.

The figure features interchangeable parts and accessories from Boss Fight's H.A.C.K.S. system.

Boss Fight Studio is not done with the legendary sword-and-sorcery heroine Red Sonja as they debut a new figure. Created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Barry Windsor-Smith for Marvel Comics back in 1973, she debuted in Conan the Barbarian #23. She gained popularity fast, being able to stand on her own as a deadly and bloody independent warrior woman. Red Sonja is known for her fiery red hair and chainmail bikini armor, and her character was really fleshed out at Dynamite Entertainment, which still makes comics for her.

Boss Fight Studio has recently brought Red Sonja to life with their 6" Epic H.A.C.K.S line, which was nicely crafted and even got an exclusive black, white, and red variant release. Now, this fiery warrior is coming to the 1/18 scale Hero H.A.C.K.S line so that she can take on a whole other set of scaled figures. Red Sonja will come in a card-backed package with a secondary head, belt, axe, sword with sheath, and knife. This warrior is set to arrive in Q2 2025, and pre-orders are already live on Boss Fight for $29.99.

HERO H.A.C.K.S. ACTION FIGURE: RED SONJA

"Red Sonja, warrior woman out of majestic Hyrkania, that gutsy, wild, tortured free spirit, forged in pain yet unafraid of life or death – the she-devil with a sword. Forced to flee her homeland and because she spurned the advances of a king and slew him instead, she rode west across the Turanian Steppes and into the shadowed mists of legendary."

Built on the Hero H.A.C.K.S. 1:18 scale system, Red Sonja is H.A.C.K.S. compatible, allowing you to interchange parts from the wide range of figures and accessories available in the H.A.C.K.S. format. Red Sonja includes 1 figure with armor accessories, 2 heads, 1 sword, 1 axe, 1 dagger, 1 sheath, 2 alternate hands, and 1 base. Estimated Q2 2025, this is a pre-order item."

