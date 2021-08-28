Crack Open Some New Funko Soda Cans With Holiday Flavor

Funko loves to prepare fans for what they have to come just around the corner. The newest set of reveals is part of their Festival of Fun event that brings the holidays to the summer with some fun and frost reveals. Some festive reveals have already emerged for the holiday event with Funko wrapping paper and a nice selection of Pop Vinyl Ornament creations. The holidays even become more festive with these new products, but it's not a reveal with a new collection on the snowy horizon. Funko Soda continues to sweep the Funko community, and now things get a little cold with is great new set of upcoming Funko Soda reveals, which includes:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Official Licensed Product):

Rudolph – 15,000 Pieces – Chance at Flocked Rudolph Chase

Hermey – 10,000 Pieces – Chance at Hermey with Book Chase

Bumble – 10,000 Pieces – Chance at Glittery Bumble Chase

Yukon – 8,000 Pieces – Chance at Frosty Yukon Chase

The Year Without a Santa Claus:

Heat Miser – 10,000 Pieces – Chance at Diamond Collection Chase

Snow Miser – 10,000 Pieces – Chance at Diamond Collection Chase

These two holiday shows are national treasures, and their designs just work perfectly with the Funko Soda line. Each one has a chance at a Chase Variant, which is always a huge plus, and the Flocked Rudolph will be popular. The Snow and Heat Miser's are my personal favorites, and both standard and Diamond Collection versions will really be a great way to bring home the holidays. Whether you need a gift or want some holiday cheer around your home or office, Funko has you covered. Each Pop is quite limited, so get your pre-orders in while you can, and they can be found located here and here. Keep your eyes peeled for more Festival of Fun news as it comes from wizards to cookies.