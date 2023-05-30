Iron Studios Gets Animated with Disney's The Little Mermaid Statue Iron Studios is back with a new set of impressive statue that will enhance any collection like this new statue for The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid is back in the spotlight as Disney has released a brand new live-action version of the classic animated feature. While this new version will surely hit its mark, you can never forget the classics. Released in 1989, The Little Mermaid was the 28th feature film to release by Disney Animation. The film introduced to a new Disney Princess to fans with, Princess Ariel, a red-headed mermaid from the kingdom of Atlantica. She seeks the mysteries of the world above the water, which might get her in over her head. Iron Studios is bringing the wonder of The Little Mermaid to life with their latest Disney Deluxe statue. This hand-painted and limited edition statue captures her Part of Your World song in 1/10 Art Scale format. The whole piece is packed with treasure, color, beauty, and Disney magic to really enhance and fan's collection. Coming in at 11.6" tall, Ariel is ready to make a splash in your collection in September 2024 for a whopping $510. Ariel, Sebastian, and Flounder can be found right here for pre-order, and be sure to check out Disney Iron Studios statues like this Beauty here.

Iron Studios Goes Under the Sea with New Disney Statue

"Smiling excited, the young princess from a underwater kingdom leans her small body, half human, half fish, over a base of a sea rock from her special place, where she keeps her vast treasure, a collection of human objects, antiques, and artifacts, representing special memories from her adventures and new discoveries from ship wreckages, caves, and even from above surface."

"A collection composed of gadgets, gizmos, whosits, whatsits, and thingamabobs as she calls them, but that are actually chests, silverware on a candelabrum, pottery, bottles, and much more, carefully stored in Ariel's Secret Grotto. Expanding their collection that celebrates Disney's 100th anniversary, Iron Studios proudly presents "The Little Mermaid Deluxe – Disney Classics 100 Years – Art Scale 1:10 Statue", with the pretty Little Mermaid in a Deluxe version, on a diorama base followed by her friends Flounder and Sebastian over her cave with the treasures, including even a statue of Prince Eric."

