Cursed Earth 2000 A.D. Judge Dredd Figure Revealed by Hiya Toys

A new Judge Dredd figure is on the way from Hiys Toys as this judge is entering The Cursed Earth with a new look and figure

A new 2000 A.D. adventure awaits collectors as Hiya Toys is back with yet another 1/18 scale Judge Dredd figure. This new release features the return of The Cursed Earth, the irradiated wasteland that is on the outskirts of the Mega-Cities. Dredd must embrace the harsh wasteland with his newest release, which comes in at 4″ tall and has 15 points of articulation. Like most of Hiya Toys Dredd figures, he will come with his signature Lawmaster gun, as well as a day stick and a new removable fabric rad cloak. These 1/18 2000A A.D. figures are a work of art, and no one else is really giving fans new Dredd collectibles besides Hiya. Cursed Earth Judge Dredd will be priced at $24.99, he is set for a Q1 2024 release, and pre-orders are not just yet. However, all things Hiya Toys can be found right here with all other 1/18 scale 2000 A.D. figures and the new 1/12 scale Judge Dredd releases.

Hiya Toys Walks The Cursed Earth with New Judge Dredd

"He's ready for the most unforgiving place on Earth – the 1/18 scale Cursed Earth Judge Dredd action figure is coming from Hiya Toys. First introduction in 1977, The Cursed Earth is the irradiated wasteland separating the great Mega-Cities of the eastern, western, and southern coasts of North America. The result of the devastating Atomic Wars of the 2070s, this blasted landscape is populated by mutants, marauders, cannibals, and even rampaging Tyrannosaurs Rex. It is an unforgiving place, where even Judges fear to tread – but if there's one future cop who can bring law to this lawless land then it's Judge Dredd!"

"The Cursed Earth Judge Dredd figure stands at 4 inches, with 16 points of articulation, plus shoulder and joint pads, and chain and badge of office. As well as his Lawmaster gun, formidable daystick, and sets of interchangeable hands, he comes wrapped in his special Radcloak to protect himself from the poisoned landscape of the Cursed Earth."

