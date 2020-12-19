Cyberpunk 2077 Joins Hot Toys With 1/6 Johnny Silverhand Figure

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the news a lot lately, mainly due to the massive amount of glitches since the games launched. In contrast, it seems that next-gen consoles and PC can handle the chaos that is contained in the game. Hot Toys isn't letting that stop them, though as they announce their first Cyberpunk 2077 1/6th scale figure. Johnny Silverhand hits the stage and features the character with a high likeness to Keanu Reeves. Cyberpunk 2077 Silverhand will stand 12" tall and will have 30 points of articulation. He is packed with detail and accessories that will include: sunglasses, liquor bottle, guitar, duffle bag, Cyberpunk 2077 figure stand, duffle bag, and interchangeable hands.

Johnny Silverhand seems to be the flagship icon for Cyberpunk 2077. This figure is a great start, and while the world might not be ready for the game now, it will be when this figure drops. The Johnny Silverhand 1/6th Scale Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $285. He is set to release between April – June 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Payment plans are available, so take advantage of them if needed. Bring home Night City with the first Cyberpunk 2077 figure from Hot Toys.

Welcome To Night City with Hot Toys

"Wake up, Samurai, we have a city to burn. – Johnny Silverhand. In Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification, fans will become V a mercenary outlaw to experience a prototype chip implant that leads to immortality while making unexpected connections with Johnny Silverhand the legendary Rockerboy!

Captures stunning details of the character, Sideshow and Hot Toys present the Johnny Silverhand Sixth Scale Collectible Figure from the adventure action Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Johnny Silverhand's appearance portrayed by Keanu Reeves in the videogame, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with excellent workmanship; newly designed figure body with cybernetic arm and tattoos; Johnny's iconic outfit with fine details with weathering effects; an array of signature weapons and accessories including the Malorian pistol, guitar with strap, duffel bag, a bottle of liquor, sunglasses, interchangeable hands for poses, a figure stand with themed character backdrop for display."

The Johnny Silverhand Sixth Scale Collectible Figure features:

Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077

Highly-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, skin texture, and tattoos

Detail hair sculpture with black colored hair

Approximately 31 cm tall

Newly designed body with over 30 points of articulations

Highly-accurate cybernetic arm with mechanical details skillfully painted with metallic silver color

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fist One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of hands for holding a pistol One (1) pair of hands for playing guitar One (1) right hand for holding a bag One (1) gesture left hand

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) black-colored vest

One (1) black-colored bulletproof vest

One (1) leather-like dark brown-colored pants

One (1) dark brown-colored belt

One (1) pair of black-colored boots

Weapons:

One (1) Malorian pistol

Accessories:

One (1) guitar with strap

One (1) bottle of liquor

One (1) duffel bag

One (1) pair of sunglasses

One (1) dog-tag necklace

One (1) wristband

A specially designed figure stand with game logo, character name, and character backdrop