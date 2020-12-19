Cyberpunk 2077 Joins Hot Toys With 1/6 Johnny Silverhand Figure

Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the news a lot lately, mainly due to the massive amount of glitches since the games launched. In contrast, it seems that next-gen consoles and PC can handle the chaos that is contained in the game. Hot Toys isn't letting that stop them, though as they announce their first Cyberpunk 2077 1/6th scale figure. Johnny Silverhand hits the stage and features the character with a high likeness to Keanu Reeves. Cyberpunk 2077 Silverhand will stand 12" tall and will have 30 points of articulation. He is packed with detail and accessories that will include: sunglasses, liquor bottle, guitar, duffle bag, Cyberpunk 2077 figure stand, duffle bag, and interchangeable hands.
Johnny Silverhand seems to be the flagship icon for Cyberpunk 2077. This figure is a great start, and while the world might not be ready for the game now, it will be when this figure drops. The Johnny Silverhand 1/6th Scale Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $285. He is set to release between April – June 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Payment plans are available, so take advantage of them if needed. Bring home Night City with the first Cyberpunk 2077 figure from Hot Toys.
Welcome To Night City with Hot Toys
"Wake up, Samurai, we have a city to burn. – Johnny Silverhand. In Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification, fans will become V a mercenary outlaw to experience a prototype chip implant that leads to immortality while making unexpected connections with Johnny Silverhand the legendary Rockerboy!
Captures stunning details of the character, Sideshow and Hot Toys present the Johnny Silverhand Sixth Scale Collectible Figure from the adventure action Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Johnny Silverhand's appearance portrayed by Keanu Reeves in the videogame, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with excellent workmanship; newly designed figure body with cybernetic arm and tattoos; Johnny's iconic outfit with fine details with weathering effects; an array of signature weapons and accessories including the Malorian pistol, guitar with strap, duffel bag, a bottle of liquor, sunglasses, interchangeable hands for poses, a figure stand with themed character backdrop for display."
The Johnny Silverhand Sixth Scale Collectible Figure features:
- Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077
- Highly-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, skin texture, and tattoos
- Detail hair sculpture with black colored hair
- Approximately 31 cm tall
- Newly designed body with over 30 points of articulations
- Highly-accurate cybernetic arm with mechanical details skillfully painted with metallic silver color
- Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of fist
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of hands for holding a pistol
- One (1) pair of hands for playing guitar
- One (1) right hand for holding a bag
- One (1) gesture left hand
- Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) black-colored vest
- One (1) black-colored bulletproof vest
- One (1) leather-like dark brown-colored pants
- One (1) dark brown-colored belt
- One (1) pair of black-colored boots
Weapons:
- One (1) Malorian pistol
Accessories:
- One (1) guitar with strap
- One (1) bottle of liquor
- One (1) duffel bag
- One (1) pair of sunglasses
- One (1) dog-tag necklace
- One (1) wristband
- A specially designed figure stand with game logo, character name, and character backdrop