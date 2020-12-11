Cyberpunk 2077 V-Male Nendoroid Arrives at Good Smile

It's finally time to explore Night City as Cyberpunk 2077 has finally hit game consoles. This long waiting game might be packed with glitches, but fans can't get enough. Neither can Good Smile Company as they have announced their very own Cyberpunk 2077 V-Male Nendoroid figure. This figure is packed with detail, articulation, and accessories to allow collectors to customize their figures almost as good as the game. He will come up with two different faceplates and various swappable hand parts, two of them include weapons like the Mantis Blade and Nanowire. The fun doesn't end there as five included weapons to add to your own personal arsenal with the Arasaka JKE-X2 Kenshin, Kang Tao G-58 Dian, Militech M-10AF Lexington, Militech Ajax, and Budget Arms Flamethrower. Each weapon is nicely detailed in its miniaturized form, and the flamethrower will even get a flame effect. Good Smile Company also included the Yaiba Kusanagi Motorcycle to add more depth and display techniques to your V-Male figure.

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a lot of tension slightly, mainly due to gameplay issues on Xbox One and Ps4, but there's still a solid game under at all. One of the coolest things about the game is the customization, and while Good Smile Company is providing some here with a nice wide variety of accessories that allow each fan to display their own version of the male protagonist. Fans won't have to drive all the way to Night City to get theirs as pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them here. The Cyberpunk 2077 V-Male Deluxe figure will be priced at $76.99 and set a release in August 2021. Pre-orders will stay open until February 10, 2021, so make sure you get your order in before then. Make sure you check out the Cyberpunk 2077 V-Female Nendoroid as well to add more action to your 2077 collection.

"Who are you? From the highly anticipated action-adventure RPG Cyberpunk 2077 comes a Nendoroid of the protagonist, V! Nendoroid V comes fully articulated sporting the leather jacket seen in the game trailers, complete with SAMURAI logo on the back.For cyberware, Nendoroid V is equipped with Nanowire and Mantis Blade hand parts. Also included are 2 weapons so you can enjoy creating a variety of scenes. The deluxe set includes 3 additional weapons, a flame effect part, and the unforgettable Yaiba Kusanagi bike! Be sure to add Nendoroid V to your collection and enjoy bringing the Cyberpunk 2077 world to life!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts

Face Plates (×2)

Body

Right Arm Part (Articulated) (×1)

Right Hand Parts (×4)

Left Arm Part (Articulated) (×1)

Left Hand Parts (×3)

Right Leg Part (Articulated) (×1)

Left Leg Part (Articulated) (×1)

Nanowire with Hand Parts

Mantis Blade Hand Parts (×2)

Arasaka JKE-X2 Kenshin

Kang Tao G-58 Dian

Militech M-10AF Lexington

Militech Ajax

Budget Arms Flamethrower

Yaiba Kusanagi Motorcycle