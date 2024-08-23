Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Cyborg Uploads Himself to McFarlane Toys with New DC Comics Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveiled a new slew of impressive DC Comics action figures

Article Summary Explore Cyborg’s origin from athlete to hero with cybernetic enhancements, introduced in 1980's DC Comics.

Discover McFarlane Toys' new Cyborg action figure from the DC Comics Rebirth era, featuring modern design.

Pre-order the detailed 7" Cyborg figure, complete with arm cannon and collectible art card, for November 2024 release.

Designed with 22 moving parts, this figure offers full range of posing, ideal for any DC Multiverse collection.

Cyborg made his debut in DC Comics Presents #26 back in 1980 and was created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez. Victor Stone was once a promising athlete whose life changed dramatically after an accident left much of his body destroyed. His father would end up saving his life by replacing his damaged parts with advanced cybernetic enhancements, which would turn him into Cyborg. Cyborg has super strength and advanced weaponry, and it can even interface with pretty much any piece of tech on the plant.

Over the years, Cyborg has evolved from a member of the Teen Titans and would join the ranks of the Justice League. McFarlane Toys is back with a brand new Cyborg figure from the DC Comics Rebirth era, and it will just come with an arm cannon. The modern suit is a nice addition to this release, and it will make a nice new addition to your more modern Justice League collection. Pre-orders are already live at most retailers like McFarlane Toys Store for $22.99, and he is set for a November 2024 release.

"CYBORG REAL NAME: VICTOR STONE The pre-Flashpoint incarnation of Vic Stone was a star football player and an all-around athlete. After he was mortally injured in a laboratory experiment gone wrong, his father turned him into a cyborg to save his life. This was the first of several transformations the young hero would undergo in his career."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Accessories includes arm canon and figure base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

