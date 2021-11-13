Dark Magician Girl Receives New Yu-Gi-Oh Kotobukiya Plastic Model Kit

The cards come alive as Dark Magician Girl is here and joining Kotobukiya's popular plastic model kit series. Kotobukiay stays true to the character's original design with this remarkable sculpt that any fan can get behind. Dark Magician Girl is already pre-painted and will come with a wide variety of swappable body parts for massive amounts of customization. Besides her adorable Yu-Gi-Oh cotton candy color scheme, this magician comes with four different facial expressions, her magic staff, and will feature a removable hat. Yu-Gi-Oh fans will be head over heels of this figure, and she is set to release in May 2022 with a $69.99 price point. Pre-order for this plastic model kit is already live right here, and be sure to check out some of the other incredible Yu-Gi-Oh statues and collectibles also offered from Kotobukiya.

"From the popular card game anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh!, the adorable fan favorite used time after time by the protagonist Yugi, Dark Magician Girl, is finally joining Kotobu kiya's plastic model kit lineup! The creation of this model was headed by sculptor Tsukuru Shirahige, who was in charge of the original sculpt for Kotobukiya's 2011 PVC Dark Magician Girl figure, which was so popular that it was still in high demand even after a reproduction run!"

"While faithfully reproducing the proportions of the original character design, the model also maintain s a range of articulation using CAD engineering! With additional face and hands parts, this model can also be posed in a variety of ways to mimic scenes from the series. As a feature unique to model kits, this model is pa rtially compatible with Kotobukiya's original plast ic model kit series, Frame Arms Girl, greatly expanding how it can be po sed and enjoyed."