Darkseid Brings DC Heroes to Their Knees with XM Studios

XM Studios has announced that the DC Comic villain Darkseid is their next release. This statue perfectly captures the villain and is made from cold-cast porcelain and is handcrafted. This 1/6th scale figure comes with two head sculpts that feature different facial expressions of Darkseid. He will also have two different interchangeable right arms, one showcases him hold a ripped Superman cape and the other is a clenched fist. The display base is another treasure of this piece as iconic DC Comics hero weapons and tools are scattered around. Whether you're a fan of the Justice League or of Darkseid himself, this is a worth statue for your collection.

The DC Comics XM Studios Darkseid Statue is priced at roughly $698. Fans can also get excited as this statue is also limited to only 399 pieces so x=collectors should act fast. Discounts are available for members and pre-orders are live and you can find him located here.

Bow down to Darkseid.

Darkseid – Rebirth

"XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:6 DC Premium Collectibles DC Rebirth series statue, Darkseid! Immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:6 scale cold-cast porcelain, each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the famous XM quality finish."

Description:

"Darkseid – "Some villains want to increase their financial standings. Some want to best their enemy in battle. Others want to take over a country and a few even desire to rule the planet. One stands above them all. One whose ambition extends beyond simply conquering the world. One that doesn't want to rule humanity—but all of existence. He is Darkseid, and when it comes to villains in the DC Universe, it doesn't get any bigger or badder than him"…

The Darkseid (Rebirth) Premium Collectibles statue features:

Two (2) Right Arm: 1 holding Superman's battered cape, 1 with clenched fist.

Two (2) Headsculpt

Battlefield base showing signs of Justice League in battle with Darkseid.

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish

ES: 399