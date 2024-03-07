Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Debuts Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Donatello's Lab Diorama

Expand your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection with NECA’s newest Sewer Lair addition with Donatello’s Lab Diorama

Article Summary NECA unveils Donatello’s Lab Diorama, a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectible.

Enhance your 7” TMNT NECA collection with detailed, proportionate sewer lair accessories.

Includes Don's gadgets, desk, shelves, and a portal generator for immersive play.

Available for pre-order at $299.99, with an expected release in August 2024.

NECA is back with another addition to their growing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection that is based on the hit animated series from the 80s. Collectors can now continue to build up and enhance their TMNT base with another Sewer Lair in Donatello's Lab. This release is perfectly proportioned to go with your 7" NECA Turtles figures and comes equipped with plenty of gadgets to advance your ninja adventures. Some of the included accessories are Donatello's gadgets, a variety of sewer shelves, a desk with a working drawer, and a compact portal generator. Donatello's Laboratory is packed with animated detail and will pair well with Donny's Portal Generator, The main TMNT Sewer Lair, or even NECA's Street Diorama. A diorama like this is not cheap as it comes in at $299.99 and is a NECAStore Exclusive. Collectors can plunge into the ooze and fulfill all their TMNT cartoon dreams as pre-orders are live right now with an August 2024 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Cartoon) – Sewer Lair

"Take your TMNT collection to the next level and impress your friends with this amazing diorama piece from the classic cartoon! Donatello's Sewer Lair Lab is perfectly proportioned for NECA's 7-inch scale action figures and carefully detailed to look like its screen counterpart."

"The laboratory can be displayed in both "shelf mode" and "as-seen-on-TV mode" and includes articulated gadgets, the portal generator in its compact form, sewer shelves, and a desk with opening drawers to hold Donatello's inventions! This diorama fits perfectly next to the TMNT Sewer Lair Living Room (sold separately) and has a sturdy street topper that can hold NECA's Street Scene Diorama and figures (sold separately). The box features trendy artwork and a built-in handle for collectors on the go! New toy smell also included!"

*Action figures sold separately.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!