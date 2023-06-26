Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: darkwing duck, Diamond Select Toys, disney

Darkwing Duck Takes on Negaduck with Diamond's New 2-Pack Set

Diamond Select Toys is back with new monthly reveals and this time new statues are on the way including some love for Darkwing Duck.

Darkwing Duck is a special hero, and it is nice to see his heroics live on in the year 2023. Not only does the Marauding Mallard have a new comic book, but he is getting a new action figure set. Being released from Diamond Select Toys, Darkwing Duck is taking on the villainy of and saving the city once again from Negaduck with a brand new figure set. Coming in at 5" tall, both ducks with be fully poseable and will feature removable hats, some swappable heads, and a nice set of hands and themed accessories. As usual, Diamond has only given fans a look at the designs for both figures but not at what will be coming with these figures. The animated designs on Darkwing and Negaduck are very well done, and hopefully, Diamond doe not let us down with those accessories. If you love Darkwing Duck, then this is the set for you, this quacking set is priced at $49.99, is set for a November 2023 release.

Darkwing Duck & Negaduck Deluxe Figure Box Set

"A Diamond Select Toys release! When there's trouble, you call D.W.! The Marauding Mallard swoops into action figure form courtesy of DST, along with his evil opposite, Negaduck! Each standing approximately 5 inches tall, these fully poseable action figures feature removable hats, interchangeable heads, and a variety of hands and accessories. They come packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by David Forrest of Kinetic Underground, sculpted by Varner Studios!"

Product Features Approx. 5 inches (12.7cm)

Made of plastic

From the Darkwing Duck animated series

Fully poseable

Includes additional parts and accessories

Full-color window box packaging

Designed by Barry Bradfield and sculpted by Varner Studios

Box Contents Darkwing Duck figure

Negaduck figure

Removable hats

Interchangeable heads

Additional hand parts

Accessories

