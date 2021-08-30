Darth Vader Gets a Hiromoto Makeover with New Kotobukiya Statue

Darth Vader is back as Kotobukiya reveals their newest Star Wars ARTFX titled The Ultimate Evil. The 1/7th scale statue captures the dark prince in all of his powerful essence with a redesign by Hiromoto. Kotobukay shows off the Sith as he just struck down his former Master with Obi-Wan Kenobi's robe and lightsaber at his feet. Darth Vader's bulky build is pretty unique, with some small modifications to his armor. the red eyes are also a nice touch, and the detailed base really takes this figure to a whole new leveling making it a fun new collectible for any Star Wars fan. The ARTFX Artist Series Darth Vader The Ultimate Evil is set to release in March 2022 and will also include the Ultimate Evil art print. No price point has been unveiled, but pre-orders will be able to be found here when they finally go live. Be sure to check out all of the upcoming Kotobukiya Star Wars statues right here to enhance your collection here.

"Working together with HIROMOTO－SiN－ichi, the well-renowned artist of the STAR WARS comic series, we present to you the latest artist concept of The Ultimate Evil!\ A ""Hiromoto-Vader"" based on Darth Vader™ from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE™ rises and comes to life as a 1/7 scale ARTFX model-kit.The statue features Vader's eyes reimagined in the artist's signature design letting off rage that could easily shake the galaxy as he stands over the empty robe of one-time Jedi master, teacher and friend, Obi-Wan Kenobi™. Add this figure that has been newly designed to the minute details to your collection and appreciate his unique style! The original illustrated artwork of The Ultimate Evil will be included as an art print. © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd."