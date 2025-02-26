Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: darth vader, mafex, star wars

Darth Vader Rises with New Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi MAFEX Figure

Medicom is back with a new set of MAFEX figures including the arrival of Darth Vader from his recent apperance in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Bow before the Dark Lord as Darth Vader arrives with a brand new Star Wars figure from Medicom. In the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader plays a pivotal role as the show's antagonist, as Obi-Wan discovers his old Padawan still lives. Set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the series explores Obi-Wan Kenobi having to search for a kidnapped Princess Leia. On the run from Inquisitors and the Empire, this old Jedi Master will soon come face to face with Darth Vader. This series really helped blend the elements of the prequels and the original trilogy of Star Wars in a fun and special way. Darth Vader was surely a menace in the series, and Medicom has captured his dark presence with a new MAFEX figure.

This figure is truly a work of art as Darth Vader will come with two head sculpts, one featuring red lenses. The other is his cracked helmet from his final battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi, showing the man underneath the mask. Medicom did not hold back with this figure, with swappable chest plates, a fabric cape, and a wide selection of lightsaber parts. If you need a new Darth Vader for your collection, then this is one you will surely want for your Star Wars collection. Pre-orders are already live online for $129.99, and he is set for a January 2026 release date.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi MAFEX Darth Vader Action Figure

"Medicom Toy is unleashing the Dark Side of the Force with their next entry in the fan-favorite MAFEX line: Darth Vader has returned! Damaged in battle with his former Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi on a mysterious battle, this Dark Lord of the Sith figure comes packed with dynamic articulation and his deadly lightsaber as he thirsts for vengeance. Pledge your loyalty to Lord Vader and order your figure today!"

Contents

Darth Vader figure

2 Alternate head sculpts Helmeted head Damaged helm head

Interchangeable hands

Lightsaber

2 Action Lightsaber hilts

2 Stationary Lightsaber hilts

Damaged chest piece

Dual connected lightsaber hilts

3 Swinging Lightsaber blade pieces

2 Stationary Lightsaber blade pieces

