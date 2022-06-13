Bring Home the Range with Pyramyd Airs Fantastic Replica BB Guns

Gun safety has covered the news lately, and it is a very touchy subject when talking about firearms. However, as a historian, firearms are plastered throughout our history, and that carries its own fandom. As a person who once served in the Armed Forces, I handled some pretty beautiful pieces of machinery in my time. I also know plenty of trustworthy and incredible individuals out there who love guns and gun accessories. Do not get me wrong, there is a time for a change, and if you like guns and have kids, like me, then Pyramyd Air is here to help fuel that love. Pyramyd Air is an airgun company that provides an impressive selection of highly safe and beautifully crafted BB guns.

We have recently checked out Pyramyd Air's new John Wayne Signature Collection (found here) with the Duke and Lil'Duke. Those beauties were impressive, and it looks like we have some more to showcase with the Springfield Armory. Our friends at Pyramyd Air sent over an M1 Carbine Blowback CO2 .177cal BB Rifle and a 1911 Mil-Spec. CO2 .177 BB Gun. Both of their pieces are beautiful replicas of the guns you might know and only fire BB Pellets and that is when CO2 is inserted. Full-metal construction is showcased; they both feature a realistic blowback action and have authentic Springfield Armory markings.

Up first is Air Venturi's officially licensed .177-cal Springfield Armory 1911 Mil-Spec .45 ACP pistol reproduction. The replica is full-metal, CO2-powered, and is a semi-automatic BB gun that can shoot 18 shots at 320 FPS. Collectors will appreciate the safety measures in this bad boy with safety lock and grip safety, and it only works with a 12-gram CO2 cartridge with about 65 shots in each canister refill. Realistic blowback action gives collectors an authentic feel for this beauty that is only matched by its impressive amount of detail. I've handled plenty of 1911s in my days, and this is a great way to fuel your obsession with safety and quality. If you love your 1911s, then this is a safe alternative for display or to shoot with its high accuracy and comfort. Collectors can find the 1911 Mil-Spec .45 ACP pistol right here if interested.

Things are about to get way more impressive for WWII buffs, gun collectors, and history nuts with the M1 Carbine Blowback CO2 .177cal BB Rifle. History literally comes to life with this beauty with impressive detail, synthetic wood-look stock, full metal action, rear sight, 15-round magazine, and realistic blowback action. Air Ventri did a truly fantastic job with this BB gun, and just like the 1911 BB gun, it is highly safe and needs to use a CO2 cartridge to use. Handling the M1 Carbine was especially fun, and it shot like a dream. I have seen complaints about the magazine, but I have zero issues with mine, and it was fairly easy to load the BBs into. If you love WWII this is a mist-own replica BB gun, whether you want to hang it up in your den or take it out shooting. If you want one in your collection, then you can bring home a piece of history right here.

One of the coolest things about Pyramyd Air's Springfield Armory and most of their other replica guns is the fact that they use BBs. This obviously is way safer than an actual bullet, and they are not loud at all to shoot. Features like this can allow for more options for the user besides driving to the range, and with the high gas prices, you should think about bringing the range home. Pyramyd Air is loaded with accessories to make your backyard a range of its own. They have some pretty sweet target systems to make this fun and like the Crazy Eights Reset Target, Stampede Pellet Trap, Dueling Tree, Shooting Gallery, or even the Airgun Dartboard. Each of these helps improve your aim and allows you to have fun while doing it in the safety of your backyard. This "Home on the Range" Initiative keeps things safer and easier for you and your impressive airgun collection like never before. Check out all of the other targets that Pyramyd Air has available and build your own range today here.