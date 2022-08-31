DC Comics Atom Makes His DC Multiverse Debut with McFarlane

A new DC Comics character has finally entered the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Toys unveils the arrival of Atom. Lun "Ryan" Choi is teaming up with The Flash as he joins the lineup for McFarlane's new 7" scale Page Puncher line. This figure is beautifully crafted with color popping red and blue suit, and it is a fun and newer DC Comics character to add to our growing Justice League roster. Atom will come with a pair of swappable hands, a display base, and a very unique attachable molecule power accessory. An exclusive and unique comic book will also be included, which you can only get with this figure. DC Comics Atom does feature a masked head sculpt, and I am curious if we will see an unmasked version later on or as a variant. Either way, it is great to see Atom enter the DC Multiverse and to see what adventures await him and The Flash. Page Punchers Atom is priced at $24.99, set for an October 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"Born and raised in Hong Kong, Lun "Ryan" Choi studied under Ray Palmer at Ivy University. After a year, Ryan was told a life-changing secret: Ray Palmer was the superhero known as the Atom. For the next couple of years, Ryan aided the Atom's activities. When Palmer vanished one day, he left behind a spare size-changing belt with its own dwarf star lens for Ryan to use. As the new Atom, Ryan fights to protect people just as his mentor did and serves as a member of the Justice League of America."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Atom is based on the exclusive included comic designed by McFarlane Toys

The Atom comes with an attachable power, and a base

Included is a collectible comic featuring what the figure is based on, as well as a collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Figure is showcased in DC Direct themed window box packaging

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys DC Page Punchers