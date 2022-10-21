DC Comics Batgirl Joins the Gotham Crusade with Kotobukiya

DC Comics is filled with impressive stories, incredible characters, and plenty of teams. Batman is easily at the center of damn near every story, and I can never complain. One of the Caped Crusader's coolest aspects is his growing bat-family. It only started as Batman and Robin and since has grown into something unique and special. Batgirl is a big part of that family, and when she is not kicking butt in the streets, she is dishing out commands as Oracle. Kotobukiya is honoring the lovely and gorgeous Barbara Gordon with their latest DC Comics Bishoujo statues. After a whopping 12 years, this crime-fighter is back at Kotobukiya, coming in at roughly 9" tall. Her Burnside costume is featured here, and Batgirl will come with not one, but two different head sculpts. DC Comics fans can display Barbara with or without her cowl on. This incredible statue is loaded with gorgeous detail that will make this a fantastic piece for any Batman collection. DC Comics Burnside Batgirls Bishoujo is priced at $145, set for a May 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. If you need more Batgirl and Bat-Family in your life, be sure to check our Gotham Knights on consoles right now!

Move over Batman; Batgirl is in Town

"Batgirl returns after 12 years to the DC BISHOUJO series featuring statues of DC Comics superheroines based on illustrations by Shunya Yamashita! The statue shows Batgirl in a fan-favorite costume crafted by Batgirl herself after moving to Gotham City's trendiest neighborhood, Burnside, symbolizing her independence as a character. Sculpted by ke(comakkow), the statue recreates the iconic costume in a more modern style, from the leather suit and stitching on her boots, the shape of the new Batgirl cowl, down to the cape spread open and attached with snap buttons. Designed to be displayed together with Supergirl, Batgirl adds to the expanding world of DC BISHOUJO."

Product Specifications

Product Name: DC COMICS BATGIRL (BARBARA GORDON) BISHOUJO STATUE

Size: around 9.06" tall

SRP: $144.99（plus tax）

Month of Release (in Japan): May 2023

Copyright: BATMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC. (s22).