DC Comics Batman: Knightfall Nightwing Revealed by McFarlane Toys

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as they unveil a new figure with the return to DC Comics Knighfall with Nightwing

Nightwing has returned to McFarlane Toys as they have unveiled their newest DC Comics DC Multiverse action figure. This release comes right from the fateful DC Comics tale of Batman: Knightfall as the first Boy Wonder returns to Gotham. The Fall of the Bat is upon us, and Nightwing is suiting up with a new sweet costume and a ponytail to fit the occasion. Knightfall Nightwing is packed with detail, showing off the popping blues and yellow of his new suit. He will not come with any batons but instead a nice set of swappable hands. Hopefully, McFarlane Toys can fix this lack of weapons problem for their DC Comics DC Multiverse line with a new Weapon Accessories Pack while pulling back on the guns and some combat weapons to the mix. Batman: Knightfall Nightwing is set to arrive in January, and he will get a new increased price of $19.99. Be sure to check out some of the other Knightfall DC Multiverse figures with Batman and Catwoman to finish the set.

Nightwing (Batman: Knightfall) DC Multiverse

"Dick Grayson has made a name for himself over the years, and on more than one occasion. The original Robin to Bruce Wayne's Batman, Grayson later graduated to the role of Nightwing. After his identity was publicly exposed, he traded in his costume to become a superspy for the covert organization Spyral. Throughout his valiant life, Grayson has proven himself to be one of the most resilient and brilliant crime fighters in the world and a natural leader. His charisma is as potent as his combat skills, acrobatic flair, and deductive gifts. He is a hero's hero who maintains an infectiously positive outlook despite facing much tragedy in his life."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

NIGHTWING as featured in Batman: Knightfall.

Accessories include 4 extra hands and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

