DC Comics Captain Cold Goes Metallic with McFarlane Toys Exclusive

McFarlane Toys is back with another McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive release as Captain Cold is back. Sadly, this is not a Classic DC Comics Gold Label but a new metallic Page Puncher variant. Releasing as part of The Flash DC Page Punchers line, this Gold Label release gives Captain Cold a shiny new figure. For fans who are unaware, this version of Captain Cold is not based on your standard DC Comics design. His appearance is based on the new comic that is included with the figure. Captain Cold is 1 of 5 figures in the set, with Atom, Flash, Heatwave, and a Gorilla Grid MegaFig that brings the story to life. This robotic design is pretty nice and will stay out of the rest of the villains in the set. Collectors can find this McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive release right here and the rest of the wave here.

Captain Cold Gets a Metallic Upgrade with McFarlane

"Leader of the Rogues and one of the Flash's oldest enemies, Leonard Snart may be a criminal, but he's not without honor. In the annals of villainy, there are few bad guys as likable as Captain Cold. Seeing himself as a blue-collar, working man's super-villain, Cold has a code of honor, one that prevents him from killing innocent people…though he's more than happy to rob them blind. Armed with a sophisticated cold gun, Leonard Snart has been tangling with the Flash since his earliest days."

"The self-appointed leader of the Rogues, a loose band of criminals united in their hatred of the Scarlet Speedster, Captain Cold has consistently pitted his "absolute zero" against the Flash's super-speed. Although a largely unrepentant criminal who loves nothing more than a successful heist, Cold's noble side can be appealed to, and he's helped the good guys on more than one occasion. But whatever you do, don't confuse him with Batman baddie Mr. Freeze. He really hates that."