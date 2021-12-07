DC Comics Darkseid Comes to Beast Kingdom's DAH Line

Bow before the might of the Ruler of Apokolips, Darkseid, as Beast Kingdom reveal their new Dynamic 8ction Heroes 1/9 Scale Figure. The iconic DC Comics villain will be standing roughly 9" tall and will feature about 20 points of articulation. Darkseid will come with a secondary head sculpt, swappable handpieces, and two Omega beam special effects with direct and refracted styles. Darkseid will feature LEDs in his eyes and will really be an intense figure to showcase with you other DC Comics and Justice League figures. With an incredible sculpt, beautiful craftsmanship, and a perfect assortment of added accessories, this is the figure that fans will not want to miss. The DC Comics Darkseid Dynamic 8ction Heroes 1/9 Scale Figure from the Beast Kingdom is priced at a mighty $153.99. The Ruler of Apokolips is set to release in December 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"One of the most ruthless villains in the DC Universe and the main antagonist of 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' is none other than Darkseid himself, the ruler of the nightmare world 'Apokolips'! Debuting in 1970, DC's supervillain Darkseid has become a staple of the comics all the way to his recent onscreen introduction by Zack Snyder. A powerful intergalactic being, his Omega effect beams are a mighty weapon, which he can blast from his eyes. Powerful enough to defeat even Superman, he is one force to be reckoned with! His imposing rock like appearance brings fear to the masses, and his ultimate goal is destroy all free will from the universe, reshaping it into his own design! In his years battling the many heroes of the DC universe he has crossed paths with Justice League many times creating fascinating and often exciting stories!"

"Beast Kingdom proudly introduces the DAH-062 Darkseid for collectors to display next to the many DAH Justice League characters that have been launched by the 'Entertainment Experience Brand'. With 20 points of highly articulable joints, the figure set comes with a host of accessories and Omega effects that will give the Justice League the ultimate challenge. Included are two replaceable head sculpts (angry and regular) with LED-lights in the eyes, four pairs of replaceable hands, including one extra special effect energy fist, and a host of add-on Omega effects to really showcase the powerful villains weaponry!"

DAH design Darkseid action figure around 20 points of articulation

Built in LED-lights in the eyes

Two (2) replaceable head sculpts (regular, angry)

Four (4) pairs of replaceable hands (fist, open, holding, clenched)

A set of energy special effects and replaceable energy fist

Two (2) styles of Omega beam special effects (direct, refracted)

Special, branded figure base with bracket

Product Measurements: Approx. 23 cm height