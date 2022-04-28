DC Comics Deathstorm Arrives as Pre-orders Arrive from McFarlane

Coming right out of the pages of the hit DC Comics storyline Green Lantern: Blackest Night, new collectibles are here. McFarlane Toys has slowly been teasing their latest wave of DC Multiverse figures with the return of the Black Lanterns. Nekron's army is growing, and superheroes dead and alive are joining the Corps including the return of Firestorm. Firestorm's flame has turned and DC Comics Deathstrom has arisen. This figure features an incredible sculpt and will come with a Black Lantern Power Battery. From creepy texturing to his Black Lantern suit, this undead hero is ready to party.

I do hope we can see a colored Firestorm in the future, and with a Deathstorm already here, that is an easy accomplishment. The other figures included in the Green Lantern Blackest Night wave with consist of the Black Lantern version of Batman and Superman as well as the arrival of DC Comics Kyle Rayner. Uniting all four figure will create the deadly and powerful Red Lantern Atrocities. Pre-orders for DC Comics Deathstorm DC Multiverse figure from McFarlane Toys are live for $24.99, set for a July 2022 release, and pre-orders can be found here and at other major retailers.

"The result of the deceased Firestorm being taken host by a Black Lantern ring, Deathstorm joined the ranks of the undead Black Lanterns set on destroying all life as we know it throughout the universe. As a key threat in Blackest Night, Deathstorm is part of the siege on Earth to defend the Black Lantern Battery and tasked with fighting the remaining members of the Justice League."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Deathstorm is based on his look in the comic arc Blackest Night

Deathstorm comes with a White Lantern and a base

Figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the Blackest Night Build-a line will assemble an Atrocitus

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures