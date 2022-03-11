DC Comics Future State Superman (Jon Kent) Arrives at McFarlane Toys

One of the best things about McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line is that new DC Comics arcs are getting figures. One of the newest and biggest changes in the DC landscape was the Future Statue that gave us a glimpse into the future. New heroes, new groups, and so many more changes arrive, including a brand new controversial Superman taking to the skies. Superman's son Jonathan Kent is taking over the mantle now, and McFarlane Toys is giving him his very own action figure. Besides the very interesting head sculpt, the new Superman is coming to life with a simple yet brightly colored figure that DC Comics Future State fans will appreciate. The DC Comics Future State Jon Kent Superman DC Multiuser figure is priced at $19.99 and will be a general release. Pre-orders are not live just yet and but collectors will be able to find him here as well as other new figures.









"After his father, the first Superman, is exiled from Earth, Jon takes on the symbol of hope to become the Man of Steel. As Superman, he stands ready to protect the world, using his incredible superpowers to prove to himself and the people of Metropolis that the S-shield on his chest is deserved. Recommended for children ages 12 and up."

DC Multiverse Superman Jonathan Kent Future State Action Figure 7" Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Jon Kent is based on his look in DC Future State

Jon Kent comes with an alternate pair of hands and a flight stand base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures