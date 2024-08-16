Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Huntress Joins McFarlane Toys Collector Edition Line

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new set of DC Comics Collector’s Edition figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys introduces a new 7" Huntress figure from DC Comics, with modern costume and iconic crossbow.

Helena Bertinelli's Huntress, known for her tragic past and vengeance, joins the DC Multiverse Collection.

The figure features 3 swappable faces, fabric cape, extra hands, and a collectible art card.

Available for pre-order at $29.99, the figure releases in September 2024 from various online retailers.

Helena Bertinelli is back as McFarlane Toys unveils their latest set of DC Comics Collector's Edition figures. She made her first comic book debut in Huntress #1 back in 1989 and is the daughter of a prominent Gotham crime family. However, after witnessing her family's brutal murder, she vows to eradicate the city's criminal underworld by any means necessary. This vigilante crosses a very fine line and has found her self on both sides of the tracks and has even crossed paths with Batman.

Now, collectors can bring the Huntress home to their DC Comics collection with an impressive new 7" figure. Helena will feature not one but three swappable face plates and have a fabric cape. She is featured in her more modern DC Comics costume in comics like Birds of Prey and will come with her signature crossbow. The Huntress will be a nice addition to your Bat-Family collection and is priced at $29.99 with a September 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers, including McFarlane Toys Store.

DC Comics Huntress – McFarlane Toys Collector's Edition Line

"A crossbow-wielding urban warrior and a core member of the Birds of Prey, the Huntress takes aim against crime in the dark heart of the city. Caught in a struggle between her rage and her role as a superhero, Huntress has come to represent the darker shades of gray in Gotham."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 3 swappable faces and fabric cape.

Accessories include 4 extra hands, crossbow and figure base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures.

