DC Comics Kingdom Come Batman Arriving Soon at McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is at it again as they debut another DC Multiverse action figure teaser. We have already seen new figures for Riddler from the game Arkham City, and live-action Shazam is on the way. One of the more recent teasers was another Batman is on the way from the hit DC Comics story arc Batman: Hush. It is always nice to see some hit and classic DC Comics stories comic to life in action figure form. McFarlane Toys has done a remarkable job bringing some of the recent DC Comics arcs to life with Dark Nights: Metal, Endless Winter, and even Future State. These modern stories are fantastic, but I do think it is time to see some of the popular and iconic comics in the DC Multiverse line. The newest teaser gives DC Comics fans big hope, even if it is another Batman, as the hit story Kingdom Come is coming to life!

That is right, the popular Alex Ross and Mark Waid story comes to McFarlane Toys, and Batman kicks off the line. The story follows a future where the Justice League has backed away from helping and letting the new generation thrive. However, these newer heroes are not pulling their punches and are almost as deadly as the villains the heroes once fought. One might conflict pics off once again as the Justice League makes a return chain to the world of superheroes forever. Batman's appearance comes to life right off the pages of DC Comics in glorious fashion. He will have similar batwings to the Hellbat figure, and one can just hope the articulation is on point. It is unclear if more Kingdom Come figures are on the way, but we at least need a Superman. Fans can find all things DC Multiverse from McFarlane right here while we wait for pre-orders to drop.