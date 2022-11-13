Exit the Animus with PureArts Latest Assassin's Creed Desmond Figure

PureArts is at it again as they dive deep into the Animus once again with their latest release. Releasing as part of their Assassin's Creed 1/6 scale line, Desmond has awakened from the Animus. This ancestor of the Assassin's Creed is the key to the first three games, and now his final story awaits your shelves. Desmond is dressed in his final outfit from Assassin's Creed III, with impressive detail and craftsmanship right from the game. Specific game based accessories are also included, like a light-powered Apple of Eden, Animus 2.0 with LEDs, knife, guns and, of course, the Hidden Blade. Exit the Animus and bring home Desmond for $369, and Assassin's Creed fans can find him for purchase here. Check him out below, and be sure to collect some of the other impressive Assassin's collectibles right from PureArts.

Assassin's Creed Desmond is Ready for a Solo Adventure

"My name is Desmond Miles, and I am an Assassin. I am an Assassin." Born into the ancient Assassins Brotherhood, Desmond tried to leave that world behind. But we have other plans for him. Please welcome our Assassin's Creed Desmond Deluxe 1/6 Scale Articulated Figure. With multiple weapons in his arsenal such as a handgun, knife and hidden blade, Desmond is ready to take on the Templars and accept his Assassin heritage."

"Dressed in his final outfit from Assassin's Creed III, we've included premium details such as his backpack, watch and a light-powered Apple of Eden. We've also crafted a replica of the Animus 2.0 chair from Assassin's Creed® II and Assassin's Creed® Brotherhood with LED light detail on the arm scanner and outerline. Use the included UV lamp to reveal the Eagle Vision secret message on the base!"

Features:

Hyper-realistic removable clothing

LED lit Animus 2.0 Chair from Assassin's Creed ® II and Assassin's Creed ® Brotherhood

II and Assassin's Creed Brotherhood LED-lit arm scanner

UV Lamp Eagle Vision secret message reveal on base

Handgun with suppressor

Knife

Earpiece

Watch

LED-lit Apple of Eden

Hidden Blade weapon

Backpack

Base and stand

Premium art box