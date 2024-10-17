Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Lighting Lad Arrives with New McFarlane Toys Exclusive

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as brand new set of figures are on the way including DC Comics Lighting Lad

Article Summary Explore the DC Multiverse with McFarlane's new limited edition Lightning Lad figure.

Lightning Lad, a Legion of Super-Heroes founder, stars in this exclusive Walmart release.

This detailed 7” figure captures both modern and classic Lightning Lad designs.

Includes collectible art card, and showcases 22 points of articulation for dynamic poses.

Walmart Collector Con has arrived, and McFarlane Toys is dishing out a nice assortment of limited edition releases from the DC Comics Multiverse. A legendary member from the Legion of Super-Heroes has arrived for a new DC Collector Edition figure as Lightning Lad saves the day. The Legion of Super-Heroes is a superhero team from DC Comics that made its debut back in 1958 with Adventure Comics #247. Set in the 30th and 31st centuries, this is a group of young heroes from various planets that have united to protect the universe, something much bigger than the Justice League. The group was founded by Cosmic Boy, Saturn Girl, and, of course, Lightning Lad.

Garth Razz gained his powers to generate electricity after being struck by lightning beasts on the planet of Korbal. He has played a big role with the Legion of Superheroes and is a fan-favorite for sure, and McFarlane has captured both modern and DC Comics Classics depictions of this character. Two different head sculpts are featured, with the more modern version also getting swappable face plates. A variety of lighting effects will also be included, with Lightning Lad being released as a Walmart Exclusive. Pre-orders for the Walmart Collector Con for $29.99 are arriving today.

DC Comics Collector Edition – #28 Lightning Lad

"While his twin sister has a tendency to follow her impulses and jump into the fray before anyone else, Garth Ranzz has been known to take a more measured approach. Born with lightning manipulation abilities and no less heroic in his actions, Lightning Lad has made a name for himself as a founder of the Legion of Super-Heroes."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back plus an art card display stand.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!