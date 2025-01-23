Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Power Girl Makes Her Grand Debut with McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as a new set of DC Comics Collector Edition figures right off the pages

Article Summary Power Girl debuts in McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse series, complete with her iconic white outfit and cape.

Collectors can snag this Power Girl figure, which stands 7" tall, features Ultra Articulation, and a Streaky figure.

Pre-orders are live and selling fast for $29.99, with a release date set for March 2025 alongside Captain Cold.

Fans can enjoy a detailed art card and a biography, detailing Kara's transformation into Power Girl on Prime Earth.

Power Girl is the Earth-2 counterpart of Supergirl, created by Gerry Conway, Ric Estrada, and Wally Wood. She was introduced in All-Star Comics #58 back in 1976, and like Superman, she escaped Krypton's destruction and landed on Earth. However, she is quite different than our Supergirl, as Power Girl is more mature, with a more independent personality and a distinctive look. This does include her quite iconic costume with the chest "window." Power Girl is now getting her very own DC Comics Collector's Edition figure from McFarlane Toys!

Kara Zor-L will stand 7" tall and will feature her iconic DC Comics white outfit with a nicely crafted fabric cape, which is always nice to see. Other accessories will include three pairs of hands and her feline companion Streaky, who is a non-articulated figure. It is nice to see more female superheroes joining McFarlane DC Multiverse, and pre-orders are already live and selling out fast for $29.99. Power Girl is set for a March 2025 release and will be released alongside Captain Cold and Guy Gardner Collector's Edition figures.

Power Girl: Reborn – McFarlane Collector Edition #31

"Kara Zor-El escaped Krypton and gained astounding abilities under Earth-2's yellow sun. Adopted by Clark Kent and Lois Lane, she was coached by Superman (her cousin, Kal-El) and yearned to become a Super Hero. When Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman died after Earth-2 was invaded by Apokolips, Kara and her friend Robin were ejected from their universe. On Prime Earth, Kara rebranded herself as technology entrepreneur Karen Starr, building a company dedicated to bridging dimensions. As Power Girl, she covertly secured funds and confiscated useful technologies in a bid to return to Earth-2."

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

POWER GIRL as featured in DC COMICS.

Includes 4 extra hands, STREAKY THE SUPER CAT, soft goods cape and character display base.

Also includes collectible art card with character profile image on front and biography on back.

