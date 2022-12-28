DC Comics Power Girl Receives New Heroic Statue with Prime 1 Studio

Prime 1 Studio has revealed its newest DC Comics statue for its Museum Masterline Series with the one and only Power Girl. Coming in at a whopping 29.5" tall, Kara Zor-El is back, and this time from a new dimension. Power Girl debuted back in 1976 with DC Comics All Star Comics #58, and Prime 1 Studio has faithfully recreated her for this beautiful statue. The Maid of Might will come with a nice set of swappable parts as well as two different head sculpts and four different swappable arms to display her strength. A bonus Power Girl portrait is also included, featuring a different hair style of this heroine. Kara is depicted flying in the sky as clouds and birds surround her as she wears her classic skin-tight superset with a red cape. Collectors will be able to pick up the statue below for a whopping $1,399. DC Comics Power Girl is set for a May 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Move Over Superman; Power Girl Has Arrived

"Well, unfortunately for you, you're not dealing with Superman…You're dealing with me! -Power Girl. Prime 1 Studio is so proud to finally bring one of the most iconic heroes of the DC Universe into our Museum Masterline Series: the 1:3 Scale MMDC-63DXS: POWER GIRL DELUXE BONUS VERSION from DC COMICS! Power Girl first appeared in 1976 in All Star Comics #58. Karen Starr, Kara Zor-L or Kara Zor-El is none other than Superman's Kryptonian cousin! Although she's from a different universe, she's still markedly different from her much younger, biological equivalent, Supergirl."

"For this exceptional Deluxe Bonus Version, the Maid of Might comes equipped with two (2) different, and unique swappable heads, and four (4) swappable Right Arm positions! And when you pre-order this Deluxe Bonus Version from our official online store or any authorized distributor will you receive a cool, extra Bonus Part: an extra swappable head featuring a beautiful, smiling face with a new, shorter haircut!"

Specifications:

Clouds and stars-themed environmental base

Two (2) Swappable Heads

Four (4) Swappable Right Arms

One (1) Extra Swappable Head with Shorter Haircut [BONUS PART]