DC Comics Tempest Makes a Splash with McFarlane Toys Figure

The DC Multiverse awaits as McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of figures right from the pages of DC Comics including Tempest

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Multiverse Tempest figure at $22.99, releasing in March 2025.

Explore Tempest's journey from Aqualad to a powerful mystic, with ties to Aquaman and Teen Titans.

Tempest figure boasts a detailed design, featuring a blue suit, tattoos, and water attachments.

Discover Tempest's unique fandom and pre-order from McFarlane Toys Store to enhance your Aquaman collection.

Tempest, formerly known as Aqualad, first appeared in DC Comics Adventure Comics #269 (1960), created by Robert Bernstein and Ramona Fradon. Originally introduced as the sidekick of Aquaman, Garth was an Atlantean orphan and was raised by Aquaman. He was trained under his mentor's guidance, and would later on evolve beyond his Aqualad identity and become Tempest. He took on this new title in DC Comics Tempest #1 (1996), with writer Phil Jimenezadding to his character with new mystical abilities, and now he is getting his now DC Multiverse figure from McFarlane Toys. Build up your Aquaman collection with Garth who gets a unique design with blue suit, tattoos, and water elements attachments. This is surly a deep cut DC Comics figure, with a very specific fandom, but he will be priced at $22.99 with a March 2025 release. Pre-orders are already live online, including McFarlane Toys Store.

DC Comics – Tempest (Titans Rebirth)

"Garth debuted in Adventure Comics as Aqualad, Aquaman's sidekick. An outcast from Atlantis due to his purple eyes, Garth found a friend in Arthur Curry, and more friends as he founded the Teen Titans alongside Robin, Wonder Girl, Kid Flash, and Speedy. Aqualad went his own way when the Teen Titans became the New Teen Titans, but returned in a later incarnation called Titans after his transformation into the mage Tempest, a powerhouse player in any environment."

TEMPEST as featured in DC comics.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes 2 water effects, figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

