DC Comics Zatanna Shows Us a Magic Trick with XM Studios

DC Comics fans rejoice! The hit statue company XM Studios has announced the re-release of some of the iconic comic statues. However, unlike the previous $2000-3000 price tag, these statues are a fraction of the price as they come in at a smaller 1:6 scale. One of these statues includes the return and magical entrance of the one and only Zatanna. Zatanna Zatara takes her stage magic to new levels and casts some dark magic with this highly detailed DC Comics statue.

Conjuring illusions and other deadly magic, XM Studios captures this sorceress in her classic magic show costume and is loaded with magical goodies. I love how XM Studios lowered the size of these statues, making something that is a little easier to display at just shy of 15". XM Studios did not hold back on all the detail and DC Comics will not want to miss out on owning this statue. The DC Comics Zatanna 1/6 Scale Limited Edition Statue is priced at $759.99, set for a Q1 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"Presenting the next in line from XM's DC Comics 1:6 scale premium collectibles line, Zatanna! Zatanna 1:4 scale was released prior, and we are now releasing the 1:6 scale! The XM DC 1:6 line is specially designed for collectors who desire space-friendly collectibles, without compromising on the exquisite details and the quality of larger collectible pieces."

"One of DC universe's most powerful sorcerers, this premium collectible statue shows Zatanna right in her element, assured and confident as she uses her magic, ready to conjure illusions and manipulate reality. Zatanna stands on a pentagram, a mysterious briefcase at her feet overflowing with curious creatures. With a name like Zatanna Zatara, becoming a professional stage magician almost seems like an unquestionable career choice. Of course, it doesn't hurt that the illusions she creates and the spells she weaves to dazzle the audience just so happen to be real…"

Features:

Zatanna wearing her top hat, holding a spell book.

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high quality finish

Artists Involved:

Ario Anindito (2D)

(2D) Paul Tan, Guillermo Barbiero (Sculpt)

(Sculpt) XM Studios Design and Development Team

Manufactured by:

XM Studios