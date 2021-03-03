Zack Snyder's Justice League Darkseid Exclusive Funko Pop Arrives

Zack Snyder's Justice League is only a couple of weeks away, and fans are ready for 4 hours of action. Last week DC Comics revealed that Funko would be releasing new Pop vinyls for the upcoming film. Over the weekend, more information was confirmed with a 4-pack set coming our way feating Desaad, Darkseid, Princess Diana, and Black Suit Superman. However, it looks like fans will also be able to get each of these Black and White Metallic Exclusives as solo releases too. Starting things off first is the DC Shop Exclusive Darkseid Pop from Funko. This design is the first time we are getting a collectible for the new on-scene appearance of Darkseid.

Fans will not want to miss out on this collectible debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League with more on the way. The Pops is set to release in August 2021, will be priced at $14.99, and located here. The Exclusive Darkseid Pop is exclusive to only DC Shop, and this is the first time Funko fans are getting a DC Shop exclusive Pop. No word on when the Metallic Black & White Justice League 4-Pack Pop Set is going to release. It looks like these solo releases are scheduled to drop once a week, so we could see a release any day now. Stay tuned for more Zack Snyder's Justice League collectibles as they come, and make sure you watch the 4-hour movie on March 18th with HBO Now.

"The fate of the world depends on the alliance of heroes and warriors in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Build a strong Justice League collection with the DC Shop exclusive, black & white, metallic Pop! Darkseid. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.5-inches tall. Figure concept subject to licensor approval. This product is not expected to ship until August 2021. Limit two per order. Available while supplies last. All sales are final and no returns or exchanges are permitted."