Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Concavenator Roars its Way to Mattel

Mattel has finally started to dive into the Jurassic World trilogy as they continue their popular Jurassic Park Hammond Collection. We have mainly seen popular humans and dinosaurs from the Jurassic Park trilogy. However, we did get a Baryonyx from Fallen Kingdom, and now it looks like another dinosaur from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has arrived with the Concavenator. Many fans might not remember this dino in the movies, but the Concavenator was not physically shown in the film, but it was a taxidermy piece in the Manor. This dinosaur has a very distinct design, and Mattel faithfully captures its beauty and aggressive nature in 3.75" format. Jurassic World: Fallen KingdomHammond Collection Concavenator is priced at $23.99. This beast will make a nice addition to any Manor, Park, or just your shelf, and pre-orders are live right here with a November 2022 release. Fingers crossed for more Jurassic World dinos are on the way as I am dying to see an Indominus Rex in Hammon Collection format!

Return to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with Mattel

"Discover the thrills and adventure of Jurassic World captured in The Hammond Collection, named for Jurassic Park's founder and setting a a new standard for dinosaur collectables, including this fearsome Concavenator. With premium design and attention to detail, the Concavenator from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will delight collectors. It's ready to dominate the spotlight in any display."

"This figure has incredible movie-accurate design, color and texture, and 17 points of articulation, from a terrifying jaw articulated top and bottom, to a soft plastic posable tail The Concavenator is now unlocked in the 3.75 inch scale and ready to go on the hunt for premium collectability status, posing next to human and other dinosaur figures in the collection at the same scale. Each figure sold separately."