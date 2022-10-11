Dead Defender Doctor Strange Rises Again with Iron Studios Statue

The horrors from the Multiverse come to Iron Studios as they reveal their latest Marvel Studios statue. Coming out of the film Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange unleashes the power of the Darkhold. In an attempt to stop the Scarlet Witch, Strange must dream walk to save the multiverse. This dangerous spell resurrected an undead variant, Defender Strange. Inhabiting his body, our magical hero breaks all laws and wields the power of the damned to show Scarlet Witch and collectors what true horror it is. Iron Studios brings this horror to life with a beautifully hand-painted 12.2" tall statue. The gruesome decaying detail is nicely recreated here, and the souls of the damned are sculpted to perfection. Besides the Hot Toys figures, this is one of the best Dead Defender Supreme collectibles Marvel fans can get their hands on. Collectors can get this statue in standard (shown below) and deluxe editions with a Q3-Q4 release date. Pre-orders are live right here for $210 or $310 and be sure to use the layaway plan if needed.

Doctor Strange Unleashes the Power of the Dark Hold

"Native from another universe, an alternative version of the Sorcerer Supreme known as Defender Strange, tried to help América Chavez, a girl with the ability to travel the Multiverse. Strange realized that her power was too dangerous and tried to take it from her but ended up being killed by a creature summoned by Scarlet Witch to capture Chavez, with the sole purpose of using her powers. In his last breath, he set Chavez free from the creature, and she ran away to another universe, the so-called Earth-616, where she fell in New York City through a portal alongside Strange's corpse. Saved by Doctor Strange and Wong from this universe, to prove her origin to the heroes, she showed the corpse of Defender Strange, which was then buried by them."

"After Many battles, she was captured and taken to Wundagore Mountain, where she was placed on an altar by Scarlet Witch, with the intention to strip her from her powers. To return to his own universe and save her, Doctor sStrange used the zombified corpse of Defender Strange through forbidden spells of the Darkhold book to possess the dead, and face Maximoff, using the spirit of the damned that confronted him."