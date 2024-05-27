Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: deadpool, gentle giant ltd, marvel

Deadpool Gets Animated with Gentle Giant's Newest Marvel Statue

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with some brand new statues for collectors including a new animated statue featuring Deadpool

Article Summary New Skottie Young-inspired animated Deadpool statue by Gentle Giant Ltd.

Deadpool's trademark humor captured in a whimsical, cartoonish design.

Limited edition collectible with only 3,000 pieces at $59.99 each.

Available for pre-order now, set to release in Q1 2025.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back and bringing some beloved and iconic Marvel Comics artwork to life with a brand-new animated statue. Coming to life from the legendary artist Skottie Young, a new Deadpool statue has arrived that captures the irreverent charm and humor of the Merc with a Mouth in a delightful, whimsical style. Skottie Young is renowned for his distinctive and playful art style that brings a fresh and unique perspective to Marvel Comics heroes and villains. This statue perfectly encapsulates Young's signature approach, featuring that beloved cartoonish flair that only helps to highlight Deadpool's chaotic nature.

Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth, is ready to slice and dice up that sandbox with this adorable jumping animated statue. The state is complete with Wade Wilson in his iconic red and black suit, with dual katanas and plenty of pouches. Leaping through the air, this statue shows the mercenary with a katana in hand while he is pointing off into the distance, taunting his next victim. Get ready to break the fourth wall and add Gentle Giant Ltd.'s Skottie Young animated Deadpool statue to your growing collection and pre-orders are already live. This statue is limited to only 3,000 pieces and is priced at $59.99 and set for Q1 2025. Be sure to reserve yours online today or at your Local Comic Book Store while you still can.

Marvel – Deadpool (Jumping) Animated-Style Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The merc with a mouth returns with an all-new animated-style statue! Based on the Young Marvel cover artwork of Marvel Comics, this statue depicts a super-cute Deadpool jumping and pointing, with sword in hand. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!"

