Demon Slayer Gets Pocket Sized with Good Smile Company

Anime collectible is getting more popular as the year goes on with shows like My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and Hunter X Hunter. Funko has caught wind of this and they are making the necessary adjustments. However, there are places out there that were already on that train before the big boom like Good Smile Company. They have given anime fan collectibles that are perfect for their needs and this time they are looking at Demon Slayer fans. This time e are getting some adorable pocket sized figures featuring some of your favorite characters. This set of figures will include six Demon Slayer characters, Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, Unmasked Inosuke Hashibira, and lastly Giyu Tomioka. Each comes with some miniature accessories and interchangeable pieces to switch them to a sitting position.

Each Demon Slayer figure might be pocket sized but are packed with cute anime style detail. Anime fans will be pleased to collect these amazing figures or just carry them around in their pocket. The sex of six is roughly $25 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. The Demon Slayer Pocket Maquette is scheduled to release in August 2020.

"Pocket Maquette: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 01. Adorable pocket-sized figures of the cast of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba"! From the popular series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a set of Pocket Maquette collectible figures! The line-up includes "Tanjiro Kamado", "Nezuko Kamado", "Zenitsu Agatsuma", "Inosuke Hashibira", "Inosuke Hashibira (Unmasked)" and "Giyu Tomioka"! Interchangeable parts are included to display them sitting. Five of the figures also include the character's Nichirin Blade. Be sure to add them to your collection!"