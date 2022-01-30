Despite It's Flaws, McFarlane Toys Year Two Batman is a Great Figure

Not long ago, I showcased my horrible experience with the McFarlane Toys Year Two Batman NYCC Target Exclusive figure. For those unaware, the figure is loaded with 1-star reviews on the site (here) with tons of reports of broken limbs. I witnessed this first hand with my Batman's bicep joint being completely shattered. For him getting a $50 price tag you would expect some better quality especially with this being bigger plastic compared to MAFEX joints (which break all too easily). However, I finally received a replacement figure, and after some delicate care, I got him posed, and boy was I impressed.

After opening the figure, I immediately put both arms and his body into extremely hot water to make sure they got smooth. After a nice soak, I tested each joint on the arms, legs, and body to make sure no surprises were in store. This seems like a very unnecessary process for an action figure but after the first one, I would do it just to make sure he survives. This figure is based on Todd McFarlane's time with Batman, and he comes with a nice set of accessories with a hardshell cape, graveyard base, thicc batarang, and some posing rods. While all that stuff is nice, I really wanted to see Batman back in his light grey and blue batsuit and see the enhancement of the fabric cape.

After a quick swap, I finally put together the Batman with his secondary arms, fabric cape, and man, this figure is beautiful. One of the cons, though was I felt like I was playing on eggshells as I never knew if this bend could be the last. The reputation alone will follow this figure, making many collectors wary of adding him to their collections. All of that aside, the aesthetic, detail, and fabric elements really take this figure up a notch, and I wish more figures would get that element with them. The cape is long and elegant and allows for a nice set of poses. Batman collectors will appreciate this figure with his bright colors, classic costume designs, and even some extra accessories to keep pay time going.

I was not a fan of the massive batarang that McFarlane Toys included, so I swapped it out for the smaller one that comes with Batgirl. It still fits in his hands and blends nicely with his color to give collectors a smaller, less intrusive weapon. After the entire process, I am in love with this figure, and he will easily be my number 1 for the DC Multiverse line from McFarlane Toys. However, my statement still stands with the laziness of the company to get to this point for it to take 2-3 figures before you can get a good quality one. The silly side looking eyes, weird head sculpts, and loads of plastic really weigh down on these figures, but after this you can see we do not need all that to capture the power of DC Comics in action figure form.