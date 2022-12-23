Diamond Select Shows Some 80s Love with G.I. Joe and Transformers

It is that time of the month when Diamond Select Toys has revealed a whole new slew of statues. Marvel Comics and Star Wars are usually the frontrunners with these reveals, but it is the solo drops that are always special. It looks like Diamond is giving fans a blast of the 80s past as two iconic 80s franchises wettings one impressive new statues. New collectibles from G.I. Joe and Transformers are on the way, starting with the arrival of the Dinobots Leader Grimlock. This robotic dinosaur is back and bringing some firepower with this beautifully crafted 12" statue. As for G.I. Joe, Snake Eyes is back yet again with a new 1/2 scale bust showing off the G.I. Joe heroes helmet and upper body. Both of these pieces will be perfect additions to your collection, and they are expected to arrive in May 2023. Pre-orders are already live with Snake Eyes here for $200 and Grimlock here for $125.

Transformers Gallery Dinobots Grimlock Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The leader of the Dinobots has risen! Stomping through a flaming, lava-filled landscape, the monosyllabic Dinobot known as Grimlock wields his sword in the hunt for more Decepticons to pulverize. This approximately 12-inch PVC sculpture features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Mark Wong, sculpted by Victor Hugo Sousa. In Shops: May 31, 2023. SRP: $125.00."

GI Joe Legends in 3D Snake Eyes 1/2 Scale Bust



"A Diamond Select Toys release! G.I. Joe's silent ninja, Snake Eyes, leaps from a snowy ledge in this all-new PVC diorama from DST! Flanked by his wolf companion Timber, Snake Eyes wields his trademark sword as he launches his sneak attack. Measuring approximately 11 inches tall, this diorama features detailed sculpting and pain tapplications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Mark Wong and Tony Simione, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza! In Shops: May 31, 2023. SRP: $200.00"