Darth Vader Gets ShopDisney Exclusive Diamond Select Statue

We travel to a galaxy far, far away as Diamond Select Toys announces their first-ever Star Wars Gallery statue. The iconic Sith Lord Darth Vader has arrived and is ready to destroy the rebellion with his newest exclusive statue. Going exclusively to the Disney store and shop Disney, fans will be able to bring this iconic Star Wars character home. Standing roughly 10 inches tall, Darth Vader is displayed on a dynamic base with his lightsaber extended. His red saber will have interchangeable pieces, allowing collectors to display it with a single blade or motion blade design. He is shown on Imperial styled base with mechanical parts and smoke rising up. Star Wars fans will love how Diamond SelectToys captured the detail of Darth Vader quite nicely for such a reasonably priced collectible. If your fan of the Gallery Diorama statues, then this will be one you will not want to miss.

It is great to see Star Wars finally hitting other collectible mediums. It would be great to see what Diamond Select Toys does with their own Star Wars statue line giving fans iconic characters from the series with their very own dynamic statue. The Star Wars Darth Vader Diamond Gallery Diorama Statue from Diamond Select Toys will be priced at $49.99. It can be purchased right now, and fans will be able to find it located here.

"The first in a new series of Star Wars-themed Gallery Dioramas, this Darth Vader sculpture features the Sith Lord holding a lightsaber with a removable blade that is designed to catch the light. This piece features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box."

Magic in the details

First in a Star Wars-based Gallery Diorama series

Highly detailed PVC sculpture

Features removable lightsaber blade

Blade designed to show movement, cast in translucent material to catch the light

Detailed diorama base

Exclusive to shopDisney.com and Disney store